European Union urges citizens to prepare 72-hour emergency stockpile

HQ

The latest news on the European Union . The European Commission has issued a new preparedness strategy encouraging citizens across the European Union to stockpile essential supplies, such as food and water, for up to 72 hours.

This initiative aims to enhance readiness against disasters like floods, fires, pandemics, or military strikes. The strategy, inspired by practices in Germany and the Nordic countries, also recommends developing household emergency plans and raising public awareness.

The commission is pushing for a Europe-wide preparedness day and calls for better coordination in crisis management. For now, it remains to be seen how individual nations will implement these measures given differing perceptions of risk and preparedness levels.