European Union stands firm on sanctions until Russia fully withdraws

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . The European Commission reaffirmed on Wednesday that lifting or modifying sanctions on Russia hinges on the complete withdrawal of its forces from Ukraine.

This position comes as the United States separately negotiated agreements with both Kyiv and Moscow, aiming to pause hostilities at sea and against energy infrastructure. While the EU was not involved in those talks, it welcomed Washington's support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, discussions continue over additional tariffs on Russian agricultural exports, reinforcing the bloc's firm stance. For now, it remains to be seen how Moscow will respond to these latest conditions on sanctions from the European Union.