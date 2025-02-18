European Union ready to move quickly to ease defense spending rules

HQ

The European Commission is preparing to fast-track proposals that would relax budgetary constraints on defence spending, responding to increasing security concerns and pressure from the United States.

European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis emphasized the urgency of the matter in a meeting with finance ministers, stating that adjustments are necessary to ensure member states can invest adequately in their military capabilities.

This follows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's recent proposal to exempt defence spending from European Union fiscal limits, drawing parallels with past exceptions made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some European governments remain skeptical, Poland, which currently holds the bloc's rotating presidency, has advocated for a broader interpretation of defence investments beyond traditional military equipment. For now, it remains to be seen how swiftly the European Union can implement these changes and whether all member states will align on the new approach.