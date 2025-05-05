English
World news

European Union prepares roadmap to cut final Russian gas ties

However, legal hurdles may slow efforts to exit long-term contracts.

The latest news on the European Union. We now know that the European Union is set to unveil a plan to phase out its remaining gas links with Russia. However, we also now that legal barriers could make it hard for companies to withdraw from existing contracts.

Without full sanctions, options like force majeure appear weak, and diverging member state interests complicate decisive action, suggesting regulatory changes might offer firms a pathway to renegotiate terms instead, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Natural gas pipeline showing the direction of gas flow from Russia to the European Union. Russian and EU flags showing concept of gas export // Shutterstock

