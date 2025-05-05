European Union prepares roadmap to cut final Russian gas ties

HQ

The latest news on the European Union . We now know that the European Union is set to unveil a plan to phase out its remaining gas links with Russia. However, we also now that legal barriers could make it hard for companies to withdraw from existing contracts.

Without full sanctions, options like force majeure appear weak, and diverging member state interests complicate decisive action, suggesting regulatory changes might offer firms a pathway to renegotiate terms instead, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.