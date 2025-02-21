European Union plans fleet of vessels for emergency undersea cable repairs

HQ

The European Commission is moving forward with a new plan to protect the European Union's critical infrastructure by proposing a fleet of specialized vessels designed for emergency repairs of undersea cables.

This new initiative aims to address the growing concerns regarding the security of power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines, which have been targets of sabotage in recent years. The proposal, which also includes enhanced surveillance of these cables, comes as European governments worry about the increasing vulnerability of their infrastructure.

Henna Virkkunen, the European Commission's executive vice president in charge of security, emphasized the importance of ensuring that Europe is not only prepared to detect and prevent such attacks but also to respond swiftly and effectively when needed. For now, it remains to be seen how quickly these plans will be implemented across the European Union.