European Union fires back at Trump's tariff threat with strong warning and plans for countermeasures

The European Union has taken a direct stance by issuing a statement against United States President Donald Trump's latest move to raise tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, warning of "firm and proportionate" countermeasures.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, expressed her regret over the decision, highlighting that tariffs not only harm businesses but also hit consumers the hardest. She made it clear that the EU would act to protect its economic interests, safeguarding both workers and companies across the region.

The new tariffs, set to come into effect on March 4, would impact a wide array of countries including Canada, Mexico, and Brazil, while also eliminating exceptions and quotas. For now, it remains to be seen how the EU will implement its countermeasures and whether these will truly counterbalance the U.S. strategy.