European Union eyes increased liquefied natural gas imports from United States to avoid trade escalation

In a bid to avoid a potential trade war with the United States, the European Union is considering increasing its imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen announced (via Reuters).

This comes after President Donald Trump warned Europe that its energy imports, including liquefied natural gas and oil, must rise significantly to prevent an increase in trade tariffs. The European Union, particularly concerned about the impact of tariffs, is now in talks with Washington to potentially avoid further trade escalation.

The move to diversify energy sources is also part of the EU's broader strategy to enhance energy security and reduce reliance on Russian energy, while also supporting the ongoing transition toward a greener future. For now, it remains to be seen how these developments will affect the global energy market and trade relations.