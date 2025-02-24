European Union expands sanctions, targets airlines flying domestic routes in Russia

HQ

The European Union has rolled out its latest sanctions against Russia, this time taking aim at foreign airlines that operate domestic flights within Russian territory, the European Comission said in a press release on Monday.

The 16th sanctions package also introduces bans on primary aluminium imports, gaming consoles, and a cryptocurrency exchange, while blacklisting dozens of vessels suspected of evading restrictions.

With Western sanctions limiting access to aircraft and spare parts, Russian authorities are considering allowing airlines from Central Asian nations to run domestic routes to ease the pressure. However, under the new rules, any airline engaged in such operations could find itself barred from flying to the European Union.

Russia's Ministry of Transport has not commented on the latest measures, leaving uncertainty over how airlines will adapt to the growing restrictions. For now, it remains to be seen how Moscow will respond to this tightening grip on its aviation sector.