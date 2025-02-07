European Union defends International Criminal Court amid Trump's sanctions

HQ

The European Union has firmly criticised the sanctions imposed by United States President Donald Trump on the International Criminal Court (ICC), emphasising that the court must be allowed to continue its global fight against impunity.

The ICC, based in The Hague, had already issued a strong statement reaffirming its commitment to justice, especially for the victims of atrocities worldwide. And now, both European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa (here and here) has underscored the essential role of the ICC in holding perpetrators of the world's worst crimes accountable, warning that such sanctions threaten the court's vital work.

With the ongoing investigation into the release of a Libyan war criminal by Italy's government, as well as the controversial arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, the European Union continues to back the ICC's mission to ensure justice and respect for international law. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.