European Union condemns sustained cyber espionage on Czech Republic

The latest news on the Czech Republic and China. On Wednesday, the European Union has voiced firm support for the Czech Republic following a cyberattack targeting its Foreign Ministry, which Prague attributes to Chinese actors.
EU officials condemned the breach, warning that such actions undermine international cyber norms and hinting at potential future countermeasures. Brussels stressed that governments must prevent their infrastructure from being exploited for hostile operations.