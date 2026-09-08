European Union condemns official Serbian government support in Ratko Mladić's funeral

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Ratko Mladić, the military general known as the 'Butcher of Bosnia' for being the mastermind of the siege of Sarajevo and the Srebrenica massacre during the Bosnian War, died on August 27 in prison in The Hague, at the age of 84, after being found guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, was buried on Monday in Belgrade, with thousands in attendance, including the Patriach of the Serbian Orthodox Church Porfirije.

Serbia's Justice Minister Nenad Vujić also said that Mladić would be interred with "all the military and state honours", and accompanied the body in an official Serbian Government aircraft. Five ministers from the Serbian Government were in attendance, in the front row of the funeral.

The European Union has responded to the multitudinous and honorific funeral with a statement condemning the "glorification of war criminals and the denial of genocide", and further clouding Serbia's chances of entering in the European Union in the future.

"Ratko Mladić was a convicted war criminal who had committed war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity. He died while serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity and the genocide in Srebrenica. The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2017, describing his crimes as among the most heinous crimes known to humankind", said the UE in a statement on Monday.

"Any glorification of war criminals, genocide denial and revisionism contradict the most fundamental European values and have no place in the EU or in EU candidate countries. Reconciliation and good neighbourly relations in Western Balkans remain central to building a shared future."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa then wrote the same message on X on Tuesday morning: "The images from Ratko Mladić's funeral yesterday in Belgrade were shocking. Ratko Mladić was a convicted war criminal. He was responsible for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. He died while serving a life sentence for the Srebrenica genocide and other crimes.

"The elements of official support and the presence of some senior Serbian officials at the funeral are deeply regrettable. They demonstrate a failure to confront a dark chapter in Europe's recent history and contradict the values underpinning Serbia's path towards the European Union. Our thoughts are with all the victims of the crimes committed in the countries of former Yugoslavia.

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