World news

European Union assures a response to United States tariffs on steel and aluminium

The European Commission vows to protect European interests against what it deems as "unlawful and economically counterproductive" tariffs imposed by the United States.

The European Commission has vowed to take action in response to the latest trade dispute initiated by United States President Donald Trump, who announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

According to a new statement by the Commission, the new measures would be "unlawful" and economically counterproductive," emphasizing that the European Union has no intention of accepting such unfair actions.

While the EU has not yet received official notification, it is prepared to retaliate if the tariffs are confirmed. Meanwhile, member states like France have already called for immediate retaliation.

The EU is also exploring avenues for negotiation, hoping to avoid an all-out trade war, but is ready to impose tariffs on sensitive U.S. products if necessary. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve.

