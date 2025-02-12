European powers demand a say in Ukraine peace talks

HQ

As the United States pushes for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, major European Union nations, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Poland, are making it clear that they will not be sidelined in the process.

A few hours ago, the White House confirmed a call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, as well as a call between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing a potential agreement.

Meanwhile, European leaders gathered these days in the Paris AI Summit, where they reinforced their position that any lasting peace must include their involvement and respect Ukraine's sovereignty.

With the Munich Security Conference on the horizon, the European Union is positioning itself as a key player, despite Washington's apparent inclination to steer negotiations independently.

At the same time, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot emphasized that Europe will provide security guarantees for Ukraine, even if NATO membership is not immediately on the table.

However, lingering questions remain over whether Ukraine might be forced to make territorial concessions—a notion European leaders publicly avoid but that some, like French President Emmanuel Macron, have hinted at in the past. For now, it remains to be seen how much influence European nations will truly have in shaping the future of Ukraine.