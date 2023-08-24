Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Samba de Amigo Party Central

European players can now shake and groove with Samba de Amigo Party Central's eShop demo

The music rhythm title is set to launch on Nintendo Switch next week.

Ahead of its very rapidly approaching launch on August 29, SEGA has launched an eShop demo for its upcoming music rhythm title, Samba de Amigo Party Central in Europe.

Within the demo, players have access to two songs "Tik Tok" and "Shake Senora (feat. T-Pain & Sean Paul)." Both of these tracks are fully playable across normal, hard, super hard, and crazy difficulty settings.

According to the game's official eShop page, it will feature a total of 40 tracks, with even more set to arrive in future as post-launch DLC. It will also give players the chance to customise their own characters by using unique costumes and accessories.

Are you planning to download this one from the eShop?

Samba de Amigo Party Central

