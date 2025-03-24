European nations update travel warnings for transgender travellers to the United States

HQ

The latest news on the European Union . Several European countries have updated their travel advisories for transgender and nonbinary travellers heading to the United States due to recent policy changes under the Trump administration.

These guidelines now recommend travellers contact United States embassies before departure to avoid potential issues with their gender designation on documents, following an executive order that limits federal recognition to just two genders.

As concerns grow over possible border detentions and visa complications, countries like Denmark, Finland, and Germany are advising their citizens to prepare thoroughly before traveling. For now, it remains to be seen how these warnings will impact travellers.