European nations confirmed qualified or "virtually" qualified for World Cup 2026 already

There's only one matchday remaining for World Cup qualifiers for European nations: from Sunday November 16 to Tuesday Novembr 18, we will know the 12 nations that get the direct qualification spots as winners of their respective groups. Four other nations will also qualify through play-offs in March 2026.

But first, after ten matchdays (with Nations League finals in between), these are the three nations qualified for World Cup... and the three nations that are "virtually" qualified already:

Confirmed qualified as group winners:



Croatia



England



France



Virtually qualified:



Switzerland: Qualified unless they lose to Kosovo by six goals or more on Tuesday



Spain: Qualified unles they lose to Turkey by seven goals or more on Tuesday



Norway: Qualified unless they lose to Italy by nine goals or more on Sunday



At the moment, we have three qualified nations and three more that are almost 99% sure to qualify as group winners. However, there are also some nations that have the play-off spots at least secured:



Austria



Bosnia and Herzegovina



Denmark



Belgium



Germany



Italy



Kosovo



Netherlands



Northern Ireland (through play-offs route)



Poland



Portugal



Romania (through play-offs route)



Scotland



Slovakia



Sweden (through play-offs route)



Türkiye



All World Cup qualifiers games on Sunday-Tuesday November 16-18

Sunday, November 16



Hungary vs. Ireland: 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT



Portugal vs. Armenia: 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT



Ukraine vs. Iceland : 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Azerbaijan vs. France: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Serbia vs. Latvia: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Albania vs. England: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Italy vs. Norway: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Israel vs. Moldova: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Monday, November 17



Malta vs. Poland 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Czechia vs. Gibraltar 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Netherlands vs. Lithuania 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Germany vs. Slovakia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Northern Ireland vs. Luxembourg 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Montenegro vs. Croatia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Tuesday, November 18



Romania vs. San Marino 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Belarus vs. Greece 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Bulgaria vs. Georgia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Spain vs. Turkey 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Sweden vs. Slovenia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Wales vs. North Macedonia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Kosovo vs. Switzerland 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Belgium vs. Liechtenstein 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Austria vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Scotland vs. Denmark 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT

