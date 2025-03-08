European nations back Arab-led plan for Gaza reconstruction

HQ

France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom have announced their support for an Arab-backed initiative to rebuild Gaza, a plan spearheaded by Egypt and embraced by Arab leaders earlier this week (via Reuters).

The proposal envisions a committee of independent Palestinian technocrats overseeing governance and aid distribution under the supervision of the Palestinian Authority, aiming to stabilize the region without displacing its population.

While the European nations welcomed the initiative as a constructive step forward, Israel and United States President Donald Trump have dismissed the plan, with Trump instead advocating for a radical transformation of Gaza into a tourism-driven economy.

The European nations emphasized their commitment to working with Arab partners, reinforcing that Hamas should have no future governing role while also calling for Palestinian Authority reforms. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.