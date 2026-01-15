European military heads to Greenland: "The first military elements are already en route"

HQ

European military personnel began arriving in Greenland on Thursday as Denmark and its allies moved to visibly reinforce Arctic security, hoping to counter Trump's insistence that Washington must control the strategically located island.

The deployments follow inconclusive talks between United States, Danish and Greenlandic officials that eased tensions in tone but failed to narrow deep disagreements over sovereignty.

After Germany and Nordic allies, France was the latest to confirm troop deployment. "The first French military elements are already en route. Others will follow," President Emmanuel Macron said on X.