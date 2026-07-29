European Leagues including Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, and Serie A reject and condemn FIFA's plans

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European Leagues (EL) have also reacted to the news that FIFA intends to sell off minority stakes of World Cup and other competitions through a subsidiary, and like UEFA, have rejected the idea, saying that the World Cup "should not be for sale" and it's not Gianni Infantino's private equity asset.

The president of the EL, Claudius Schäfer, said that this proposal would give private investors a permanent claim on football and risks the foundations on which football has developed and prospered for generations.

The organisation, with 31 members from the professional leagues in Europe, including the Premier League in England, the Ligue de Football Professionnel in France, LaLiga in Spain, Bundesliga in Germany, and Lega Serie A in Italy, had a virtual meeting on Wednesday, July 29 to address the topics from the meeting, and therefore all of them support this stance.

"European Leagues will continue to work with UEFA to safeguard the long-term interests of the game. We have faith that Federations / National Associations around the world will do the same as they scrutinise this proposal from the FIFA President", the EL said in a statement.