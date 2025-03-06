European leaders to push for stronger defence following United States aid freeze

HQ

Gathering in Brussels on Thursday, European Union leaders are set to approve an ambitious increase in defence spending and reaffirm their support for Ukraine, as uncertainty looms over military aid from the United States (via Reuters).

With concerns growing about Russia's intentions and the reliability of American protection, European leaders are under pressure to take more responsibility for their own security. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to join the discussions, but unity may be tested as Hungary resists endorsing a statement backing Kyiv.

Proposals on the table include a massive European defence financing initiative, with debates continuing over military aid commitments to Ukraine. While many European Union members advocate for a concrete financial pledge, disagreements persist over burden-sharing among larger and smaller economies.

Meanwhile, France has signaled a potential expansion of its nuclear umbrella to European partners, underscoring the gravity of the security situation. For now, it remains to be seen whether European leaders can overcome divisions and deliver a unified response to growing threats.