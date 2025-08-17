HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Donald Trump in Washington, and we now know that he will be accompanied by several European leaders hoping to bolster Ukraine's stance as pressure mounts for a rapid peace agreement.

"Our goal tomorrow is to present a united front between Europeans and Ukrainians," French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Sunday ahead of the meeting in Washington. "I don't believe Putin wants peace. I believe he wants Ukraine's capitulation."

Macron will be one of at least six European leaders (including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz) traveling to Washington. "We'll give a few good pieces of advice," Friedrich Merz told reporters ahead of the meeting on Monday.



Unites States President Trump has recently shown greater alignment with Russian President Putin. European capitals, however, continue to insist that no negotiations over land can proceed without Kyiv's consent and firm safeguards for its sovereignty.

The visit follows tense past encounters between Unites States President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky, with allies now determined to avoid another public rift and instead secure commitments that protect Ukraine's independence and future stability.

"This is a historic decision that the United States is ready to take part in security guarantees for Ukraine. Security guarantees, as a result of our joint work, must really be very practical (...), and must be developed with Europe's participation," Zelensky said on X.