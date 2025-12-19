European leaders react to EU's Ukraine loan plan

HQ

European leaders offered mixed reactions on Friday after the European Union agreed to lend Ukraine €90 billion for 2026-27, stopping short for now of directly using frozen Russian assets to secure the loan. Here's what they said:

EU President Ursula von der Leyen:

"We all share one clear goal, a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. We have secured an agreement that we can deliver on: the financing needs for Ukraine for the next two years."

EU Council President Antonio Costa:

"We have a deal. Decision to provide 90 billion euros of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky:

"This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience. It is important that Russian assets remain immobilized and that Ukraine has received a financial security guarantee for the coming years."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz:

"I wanted to avoid either the member states or the European Union going into debt now. We are now making an advance payment, but it is secured by Russian assets, which are immobilised in the long term. And they will only be released once this loan has been repaid, either through reparations from Russia or through access to these assets, thereby achieving exactly what I wanted: access to Russian assets to finance the war against Russia and the defence against Russia."

French President Emmanuel Macron:

"The absence of a decision would have been a disaster. Happily we took a decision. A clear decision, a clear commitment, with concrete results. This summit is a very good one for Ukraine."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni:

"I'm glad that common sense prevailed, that we managed to secure the necessary resources with a solution that has a solid legal and financial basis. The issue of the assets remains in the conclusions; I remind you that the most important decision on this matter was already taken a few days ago when we immobilized them, ensuring they would not be returned."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez:

"The EU will urgently and immediately provide a loan of €90bn for the next 2 years, financed through joint debt. We must support Ukraine for moral reasons, of justice, and of international legality."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban:

"We have passed a very long and difficult night. We managed to avert the immediate threat of war. We did not let Europe declare war on Russia by using Russian assets. This plan would have plunged Europe into war and would have imposed a burden of 1,000 billion forints ($3 billion) on Hungary. At the same time, 24 member states decided to provide Ukraine with a war loan for the next two years. If the Ukrainians are unable to repay the loan, these European countries will have to repay it."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen:

"Today is good example that when something is necessary, then we are able to deliver. But at the same time we have to say that many governments and leaders are under a growing pressure in their national political discussions, parliaments and so on. It is changing in Europe, unfortunately, and I have to say, this is what Putin is hoping for, the combination of some kind of war fatigue with a hybrid war that brings a lot of uncertainty and insecurity into our societies."