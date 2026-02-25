Europe pledges continued backing for Ukraine "one way or the other" as war enters fifth year

HQ

European leaders marked the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion by vowing to stand by Ukraine, even as political divisions within the European Union cast a shadow over the show of solidarity.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen travelled to Kyiv, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz joined remotely as part of a "Coalition of the Willing."

Their visit came a day after Hungary vetoed new EU sanctions on Russia and the proposed €90 billion loan package for Kyiv. Similarly, Slovakia halted that same day emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine. In response to the latest developments, during the meeting, Von der Leyen said the bloc would deliver the funding "one way or the other."