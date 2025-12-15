European leaders meet Zelensky in Berlin

HQ

European leaders including Britain's Keir Starmer, France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Friedrich Merz meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin on Monday in a show of support, as the United States pushes for a swift end to the war in Ukraine.

The talks, hosted by German chancellor Friedrich Merz, come amid United States-led efforts to broker a peace plan. Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were also invited for talks with Zelensky in Berlin.

Zelensky has said he could consider dropping Ukraine's bid to join NATO in exchange for binding security guarantees from the United States and European allies, and backed freezing the current frontlines rather than ceding all of eastern Donbas to Russia.

European leaders warn the outcome of the negotiations would shape Europe's security for decades, while Russia reiterates its opposition to NATO expansion. The Kremlin said it expected a briefing from Washington once the Berlin talks conclude.