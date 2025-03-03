European leaders meet in London to convince United States with Ukraine peace plan

HQ

European leaders have thrown their weight behind a new Ukraine peace plan, aiming to bring Washington on board with security guarantees crucial to deterring Russia (via Reuters).

At a high-stakes summit in London, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, spearheaded a proposal that includes a one-month ceasefire for air and sea combat but leaves ground fighting untouched.

The move follows a tense confrontation between Zelensky and United States President Donald Trump, raising fears that the American stance on Ukraine could shift. Europe, lacking the military depth of the United States, is scrambling to prove its ability to defend itself, with discussions on ramping up defence spending and deploying European troops under certain conditions.

As leaders work to keep Ukraine at the negotiating table, Starmer positioned himself as a bridge between Europe and Washington, while Trump's unpredictable approach and Russia's vocal support for his stance add further uncertainty to the equation. For now, it remains to be seen whether Europe can persuade the United States to back its vision for peace.