European leaders issue joint statement backing Denmark on Greenland

European leaders moved quickly on Tuesday to back Denmark and Greenland after United States President Donald Trump once again signaled interest in taking control of the Arctic territory, prompting fresh unease across NATO capitals.

In a joint statement, leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain and Denmark stressed that Greenland "belongs to its people" and that only Denmark and Greenland have the right to decide the island's future. The message was a clear rebuke to Trump's repeated claims that the United States "needs" Greenland for defence.

Mette Frederiksen // Shutterstock

The statement emphasized that Arctic security must be handled collectively through NATO, noting that European allies have stepped up their military presence and investment in the region alongside the United States.

Concerns have intensified after a US military raid over the weekend led to the capture of Venezuela's president, raising fears among allies that Washington could act unilaterally elsewhere. Greenland's strategic position and mineral wealth make it especially sensitive, even though it is protected by Denmark's NATO membership.

Joint Statement on Greenland:

Statement by President Macron of France, Chancellor Merz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Tusk of Poland, Prime Minister Sánchez of Spain, Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark on Greenland.

Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe and it is critical for international and transatlantic security.

NATO has made clear that the Arctic region is a priority and European Allies are stepping up. We and many other Allies have increased our presence, activities and investments, to keep the Arctic safe and to deter adversaries. The Kingdom of Denmark - including Greenland - is part of NATO.

Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them.

The United States is an essential partner in this endeavour, as a NATO ally and through the defence agreement between the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States of 1951.

Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.