European leaders hold emergency meeting in Paris after Trump's Ukraine shift

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted an emergency meeting in Paris on Monday with leaders from key European Union nations and the United Kingdom to reassess their strategy on Ukraine following a major diplomatic pivot by the United States.

The Trump administration's direct outreach to the Kremlin, coupled with harsh criticism of Europe's security commitments by Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has rattled European allies.

Trump's decision to engage Russian President Vladimir Putin in peace talks—while excluding European leaders—has only deepened concerns about the continent's role in shaping Ukraine's future.

While Macron's meeting is unlikely to produce immediate policy shifts, it underscores Europe's urgency to unify and strengthen its defense posture. For now, it remains to be seen whether Europe can forge a cohesive response to Washington's new direction.