European leaders gather in Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war

A host of European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have arrived in Kyiv to commemorate the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and discuss the country's future security.

"On the 3rd anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv. We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake," said Ursula von der Leyen in a post on X.

The summit, attended by thirteen leaders in person and twenty-four virtually, highlights growing concerns about global support, especially from the United States under President Donald Trump.

Leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal arrived shortly after von der Leyen.

Other leaders, such as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadóttir are also present in the capital.

Meanwhile, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit, underscoring continued Western solidarity with Ukraine. The meeting takes place as uncertainty looms over future international commitments, making this gathering a crucial moment for Ukraine's diplomatic strategy.