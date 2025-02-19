European leaders divided over peacekeeping mission for Ukraine

HQ

European leaders have found themselves at odds over the proposal to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, following a recent emergency summit in Paris on February 17. The debate centres around how to respond to United States President Donald Trump's peace talks with Russia, which kicked off in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, just days earlier.

According to sources (via Financial Times), European leaders are divided on the issue, with France and the United Kingdom supporting a potential deployment of peacekeepers to monitor a demilitarised zone between Ukraine and Russian-occupied territories, while countries like Germany, Spain, Italy and Poland have distanced themselves from the idea.

The debate has been further complicated by Russian objections, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declaring that any peacekeeping troops from NATO members would be considered an escalation. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed willingness to deploy British forces, but only if backed by a security guarantee from the United States.

Despite the divisions, European Union leaders remain committed to stepping up and providing security guarantees for Ukraine. For now, it remains to be seen whether a consensus can be reached among European powers to finalise their role in securing Ukraine's future.