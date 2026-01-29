Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
Sports

European Handball Championship 2026: who's in the semifinals and how to watch the matches

The final round of the men's European Handball Championship 2026 takes place this weekend, with semis on Friday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Main Round of the Men's European Handball Championship 2026 has concluded, with six teams remaining, four in semi-finals and two more in the fifth place game. The main round consisted on two groups of six teams, playing a short league (with results carrying from the preliminary round) which ended with the elimination of one of the hosts, Norway, as well as France, Slovenia, Hungary, Switzerland and Spain.

After the matches on Wednesday, the best two teams of each group have qualified for semi-finals, which will take place on Friday January 30. But before that, also on Friday, the fifth place game will take place between Portugal and Sweden, another of the host-countries.

EHF Men's Handball Championship upcoming games


  • Fifth place game: Portugal vs. Sweden: January 30, 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT

  • Semifinal 1: Germany vs. Croatia: January 30, 17:45 CET, 16:45 GMT

  • Semifinal 2: Denmark vs. Iceland: January 30, 20:30 CET, 19:30 GMT

How to watch the EHF Men's Handball Championship semifinals

If you want to tune in for the finals of the EHF Men's Handball Championship, here's a list of channels where you can watch the competition live:


  • Denmark: TV2

  • Austria: ORF Sport

  • Hungary: MTVA

  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

  • Portugal: RTP

  • Spain: Teledeporte

  • Italy: Pallamano TV

  • Germany: DynMedia, ARD/ZDF

  • Swden: Sport Extra/Viaplay

  • Norway: Viaplay

  • Finland: Viaplay

Remember that the final and third place game will take place on February 1. Are you following European men's handball championship?

European Handball Championship 2026: who's in the semifinals and how to watch the matches

This post is tagged as:

Sportshandball


Loading next content