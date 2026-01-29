European Handball Championship 2026: who's in the semifinals and how to watch the matches

HQ

The Main Round of the Men's European Handball Championship 2026 has concluded, with six teams remaining, four in semi-finals and two more in the fifth place game. The main round consisted on two groups of six teams, playing a short league (with results carrying from the preliminary round) which ended with the elimination of one of the hosts, Norway, as well as France, Slovenia, Hungary, Switzerland and Spain.

After the matches on Wednesday, the best two teams of each group have qualified for semi-finals, which will take place on Friday January 30. But before that, also on Friday, the fifth place game will take place between Portugal and Sweden, another of the host-countries.

EHF Men's Handball Championship upcoming games



Fifth place game: Portugal vs. Sweden: January 30, 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT



Semifinal 1: Germany vs. Croatia: January 30, 17:45 CET, 16:45 GMT



Semifinal 2: Denmark vs. Iceland: January 30, 20:30 CET, 19:30 GMT



How to watch the EHF Men's Handball Championship semifinals

If you want to tune in for the finals of the EHF Men's Handball Championship, here's a list of channels where you can watch the competition live:



Denmark: TV2



Austria: ORF Sport



Hungary: MTVA



Netherlands: Ziggo Sport



Portugal: RTP



Spain: Teledeporte



Italy: Pallamano TV



Germany: DynMedia, ARD/ZDF



Swden: Sport Extra/Viaplay



Norway: Viaplay



Finland: Viaplay



Remember that the final and third place game will take place on February 1. Are you following European men's handball championship?