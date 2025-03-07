European Esports Championships will be held in Kosovo in July

HQ

The International Esports Federation has confirmed the exact dates for when the European Esports Championship 2025 will take place. Set for the city of Pristina in Kosovo, the tournament is scheduled for July 9-13, where 180 esports professionals from around the world will come together for Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 action.

We're told that there will be three major tournaments, one geared for men's CS2, a second for women's CS2, and then a Dota 2 event on top of that. While the main action will happen in July, there will be an online qualification stage happening earlier from May 16 to June 1, with this determining the 16 men's CS2 squads, the 8 women's CS2 squads, and the 12 Dota 2 teams in attendance.

Speaking about the European Esports Championship, esports manager at the IESF, Igor Nedeski, stated: "We are excited to bring the European Esports Championship to Pristina, a city with an emerging esports scene and a strong community of gamers. This event will showcase the incredible talent of European players and reinforce the growing significance of esports in the region."

Will you be checking out the European Esports Championship?