European countries that could qualify for World Cup 2026 by next week

The international break this week and the next (starting today, Friday, and ending on Tuesday) could mean that some European countries could qualify for World Cup 2026. The group stage for Europe started before the summer for some countries (those not in the Nations League, whose process started in October), and will end for everyone in November.

Europe gets 12 direct spots for World Cup 2026, the leaders of each of the 12 groups, while the 12 runner ups of each group will fight for four spots in UEFA playoffs in March 2026, after the World Cup draw has been made (in December 5). These play-offs will feature 16 teams (including the 4 best ranked Nations League group winners in Nations League who did not qualify in the group stage.

In total 4 spots will be decided through play-offs, which do not cross with other confederations (Africa, Asia, Oceania, CONMEBOL, and CONCACAF have their own inter-confederation play-offs).

Who can qualify for World Cup 2026 in Europe this week?

Because there are still between two and four matches to be played (depending on the group) it is still difficult to determine who has chances to qualify, and a lot of variables to consider, but according to calculations on ESPN, these are the teams with mathematical options to qualify (securing the top spot on their group), although some of them are very remote:

France: Can qualify from Group D if they beat Azerbaijan and Iceland if Iceland doesn't win against Ukraine and Ukraine doesn't win both matches in October.

Spain: Will qualify if they win both their home matches against Georgia and Bulgaria and Turkey doesn't win against Bulgaria and Georgia.

Portugal: Can qualify if they win against Ireland and Hungary and Armenia doesn't win both their games in October.

Norway: Norway could almost surely qualify in Group I if they win both matches thanks to their goal advantage (+21 vs. +5) against Italy.

England: Can qualify if they win their away match against Latvia if Serbia fails to win one of their two matches against Albania and Andorra.

Slovakia: Could qualify in Group A if they win their two matches this week and Germany fails to win against Luxembourg.