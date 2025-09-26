European broadcasters set to vote on Israel's Eurovision spot

HQ

We just got the news that the European Broadcasting Union will hold a vote later this year to determine whether Israel can take part in next year's Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna. Several member countries have expressed strong objections, linking participation to the recent conflicts, with some pledging to withdraw if Israel competes. The decision comes as Eurovision faces increasing scrutiny over its political neutrality, highlighting the challenge of balancing artistic events with global tensions. Organisers plan to address the matter during a special online assembly of member broadcasters in early November. The outcome could reshape the contest's lineup and test the EBU's approach to controversial participation. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!