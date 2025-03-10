European Athletics Indoor Championships medal table: resdounding Dutch victory

HQ

The European Athletics Indoor Championships closed on Sunday, March 9, with a stunning victory for host nation the Netherlands, a tally of nine medals and seven golds, more than ever in an European indoor championship. Five of them were on on Sunday: Samuel Chapple on men's 800m, Jessica Schilder on shot put, men's 4x400m relay, women's 4x400m (led by star Femke Bol) and a shared gold between Menno Vloon and Greek Emmanouil Karalis on pole vault.

The four days of action ended with the Netherlands, Italy and Norway -with two golds by runner Jakob Ingebrigsten- in the top 3. France and Great Britain won more medals, and Spain returned with 4 medals and only 1 gold, that of Ana Peleteiro in triple jump.



Netherlands: 7G, 2S, 0B - 9 medals in total

Italy: 3G, 1S, 2B - 6 medals in total

Norway: 3G, 1S, 1B - 5 medals in total

Switzerland: 2G, 3S, 0B - 5 medals in total

Poland: 2G, 1S, 1B - 4 medals in total

Ukraine: 2G, 0S, 0B - 2 medals in total

France: 1G, 3S, 4B - 8 medals in total

Great Britain and NI: 1G, 3S, 3B - 7 medals in total

Spain: 1G, 1S, 2B - 4 medals in total

Romania: 1G, 1S, 0B - 2 medals in total



Next stop for many of the athletes on Apeldoorn will be the World Indoor Championships, which take place in Nanjing, China, on Friday 21 March.