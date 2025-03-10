European Athletics Indoor Championships medal table: resdounding Dutch victory

The European Athletics Indoor Championships closed on Sunday, March 9, with a stunning victory for host nation the Netherlands, a tally of nine medals and seven golds, more than ever in an European indoor championship. Five of them were on on Sunday: Samuel Chapple on men's 800m, Jessica Schilder on shot put, men's 4x400m relay, women's 4x400m (led by star Femke Bol) and a shared gold between Menno Vloon and Greek Emmanouil Karalis on pole vault.
The four days of action ended with the Netherlands, Italy and Norway -with two golds by runner Jakob Ingebrigsten- in the top 3. France and Great Britain won more medals, and Spain returned with 4 medals and only 1 gold, that of Ana Peleteiro in triple jump.
Next stop for many of the athletes on Apeldoorn will be the World Indoor Championships, which take place in Nanjing, China, on Friday 21 March.