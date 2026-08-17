European Athletics Championships medal table: Great Britain improves but Italy continues to lead

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The 2026 European Athletics Championships, held last week in Birmingham, finished again with Italy as the lead nation, taking the most medals (22) and the most golds (10), although not improving the results from the last edition, Rome 2024, when they won 24 medals and 11 golds (Marcell Jacobs missing in the 100m due to a physical problem was one of the biggest surprises of the event).

The host country (for the first time ever at the European Championships), Great Britain and Northern Ireland, improved from 2024 with 9 golds (from 4 two years ago) and 19 medals, from 13 two years ago, with highlight performances of Georgia Hunter Bell in 1500m, Amy Hunt, who won two golds in 100m and 200m, and Dina Asher-Smith, who won two relay golds and 200m bronze, becoming the most successful athlete in the history of the championships (11 medals, 8 of them gold).

This is what the final medal table of the European Athletics look like: