European aerospace giants join forces to challenge Musk

We just got the news that Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo have agreed to merge their satellite manufacturing units in a bid to counter the growing dominance of Starlink and other private players. The new joint venture, expected to begin operations later this decade, will bring together tens of thousands of employees across Europe under a shared governance model. The alliance aims to consolidate resources, improve efficiency, and secure Europe's strategic independence in space technology. Pending regulatory approval, the merger is seen as a major step toward revitalizing Europe's satellite industry, which has struggled to compete with the rapid expansion of low-orbit networks. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!