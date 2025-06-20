Europe urges calm as Israel-Iran conflict escalates, with possible United States involvement

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . As the second week of hostilities between Israel and Iran unfolds, with possible United States involvement, European leaders are intensifying diplomatic efforts to bring Iran back to the negotiating table.

The White House announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump is expected to make a decision regarding United States participation in the conflict within the next fortnight, referencing the potential for upcoming negotiations with Iran.

Iran has ruled out any talks while Israeli attacks continue, while Israel continues to strike both strategic and civilian sites in response to recent missile barrages. Despite United States pressure and regional appeals for de-escalation, both sides appear entrenched.