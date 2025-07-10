Europe turns to Nordics to reduce United States dependence

HQ

Tucked away beyond the Arctic Circle, two remote spaceports in Sweden and Norway are quietly shaping the future of Europe's access to space. As the continent seeks to reduce its long-standing dependence on United States technology, the Esrange Space Center in Sweden and the Andøya Spaceport in Norway have emerged as critical launchpads for a more autonomous European presence beyond Earth.

Europe has fallen far behind in the space race. While the United States carried out over 150 launches in 2024, Europe managed just three. Its only operational spaceport is in French Guiana (thousands of kilometers from mainland Europe) and its flagship rocket, Ariane 6, though powerful, is expensive and non-reusable. For a continent aiming to compete in a rapidly changing industry, these limitations are no longer sustainable. That's where the Nordic sites come in.

Esrange, near the Swedish mining town of Kiruna, offers a rare combination of vast uninhabited land, minimal light pollution, and excellent infrastructure. First used for sounding rockets in the 1960s, the site has now been upgraded for orbital launches, with new pads and hangars ready to host modern rockets. Its remote location, shared only with Sami reindeer herders, makes it ideal for recovery operations and sensitive military payloads.

Andøya, a coastal site in Norway, recently completed a successful test launch with German startup ISAR Aerospace. Backed by the Norwegian government and defence firm Kongsberg, the site has permits for up to 30 launches a year and has already drawn strong interest from NATO and several European defence ministries.

Behind this push lies a mix of technological ambition and political urgency. The war in Ukraine has highlighted the risks of depending on United States systems like SpaceX's Starlink. With Donald Trump back in the White House and allies increasingly wary of shifting United States priorities, European officials are scrambling to build alternatives they can control.

"Frankly, Trump's re-election probably did more for European defence than any EU leader ever has," said ISAR CEO Daniel Metzler. "It created a real sense of urgency."

Europe's vision goes beyond catching up. Esrange has signed launch agreements with South Korea's Perigee and United States firm Firefly, which plans to launch with just 24 hours' notice in emergencies, a service that could prove vital for replacing satellites during a conflict.

Both Esrange and Andøya are also preparing for the future of space travel, with all rocket partners working on partially reusable designs. ISAR's next-generation vehicle will be tested at Esrange, joining a global shift toward more sustainable and cost-efficient launches.

Still, challenges remain. Infrastructure must be completed, systems need to be tested, and Europe's launch ecosystem has to prove itself competitive. But the momentum is real, and growing.

"We're not there yet," said Lennart Poromaa, director of Esrange. "But within a year or so, the base will be fully operational. And once that happens, Europe will finally have launch capabilities it controls from its own soil."