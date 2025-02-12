Europe sees United States under Trump as a "necessary partner," not an "ally"

HQ

According to the European Council on Foreign Relations, the return of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States has significantly shifted European public opinion, downgrading the country from a trusted ally to a pragmatic yet unavoidable partner.

The study, based on surveys across 14 European nations, highlights a growing scepticism toward Washington's foreign policy and warns that Trump's approach could divide European leaders at a time when unity is critical—whether in negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine or in managing tensions with China.

While traditional transatlantic strongholds like Poland and Denmark once saw the United States as an ally, many now categorise it as a "necessary partner," a sentiment echoed even in the United Kingdom, long known for its "special relationship" with Washington.

However, the report also suggests that this moment of "transatlantic twilight" could be an opportunity for Europe to assert greater global influence—if it can overcome internal divisions and forge a more independent foreign policy strategy. For now, it remains to be seen whether European leaders can navigate this new geopolitical landscape without fracturing their own unity.