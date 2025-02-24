Europe secures United Nations victory over United States in Ukraine resolution dispute

HQ

In a striking diplomatic maneuver, European nations successfully reshaped a United Nations resolution originally drafted by the United States to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, injecting stronger language in support of Kyiv (via Reuters).

The vote, which saw Washington ultimately abstain, reflected deepening concerns among European allies about President Donald Trump's engagement with Russia in peace negotiations. While the initial U.S. draft was relatively neutral, European amendments highlighted Russia's full-scale invasion and reinforced Ukraine's sovereignty under U.N. principles.

The final version secured 93 votes in favor, while 73 countries abstained and eight opposed it. Meanwhile, Russia's attempt to insert language about addressing the root causes of the war was firmly rejected, signaling a setback for Moscow's narrative. The resolution's passage underscores a growing divide between the United States and Europe on Ukraine strategy as peace talks loom.