Europe prepares for an even harsher wildfire season this summer

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England and Wales just experienced its warmest spring on record, and the record-high temperatures could be the norm in several European countries through the summer, increasing an already high risk of fires.

Now the European Union warns of a longer and "more destructive" wildfire season, according to The Guardian, in countries with high risk such as Spain.



From last summer: Spain on fire: 22 Great Fires registered this summer alone with a devastating August so far



Brussels is trying to raise awareness as the risk is rising across Europe, while it prepares its biggest deployment under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. This is the list of contributions per country:



Croatia: two medium amphibious aircraft.



Cyprus: two light aircraft (in addition to four light aircraft funded by other EU instruments).



Czech Republic: two helicopters.



France: four medium amphibious aircraft and one helicopter.



Greece: four medium amphibious aircraft.



Italy: two medium amphibious aircraft.



North Macedonia: two light aircraft.



Portugal: two light aircraft.



Romania: one helicopter.



Slovakia: one helicopter.



Spain: two medium amphibious aircraft.



Sweden: two light aircraft.

