LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Demon Skin
 See in hd icon
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Europe is getting a new blue colour variant of the Switch Lite on May 7

It joins the existing line-up of coral, yellow, grey, and turquoise.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

If you're a Nintendo fan and your favourite colour is blue, then we have some news that you'll certainly appreciate. Nintendo of Europe has just revealed that it will be releasing a new blue colour variant of the Switch Lite on May 7, 2021. This new variant joins the already existing line-up of coral, yellow, grey, and turquoise.

The Switch Lite, if you aren't aware, is a purely handheld version of the Nintendo Switch. It also differs in several other ways, as it is lighter and doesn't have detachable Joy-Cons.

You can take a closer look at the new colour variant and its packaging below:

Europe is getting a new blue colour variant of the Switch Lite on May 7
Europe is getting a new blue colour variant of the Switch Lite on May 7


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy