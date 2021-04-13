Europe is getting a new blue colour variant of the Switch Lite on May 7

You're watching Advertisements

If you're a Nintendo fan and your favourite colour is blue, then we have some news that you'll certainly appreciate. Nintendo of Europe has just revealed that it will be releasing a new blue colour variant of the Switch Lite on May 7, 2021. This new variant joins the already existing line-up of coral, yellow, grey, and turquoise.

The Switch Lite, if you aren't aware, is a purely handheld version of the Nintendo Switch. It also differs in several other ways, as it is lighter and doesn't have detachable Joy-Cons.

You can take a closer look at the new colour variant and its packaging below: