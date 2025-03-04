Europe courts Vietnam amid United States tariff threats

HQ

European leaders, from the European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen to French President Emmanuel Macron, are making plans to visit Vietnam in the coming months, hoping to strengthen economic and diplomatic relations with the Southeast Asian nation (via Reuters).

These visits, which have been in the works for some time but are yet to be confirmed, come at a time when both Vietnam and the European Union are bracing for potential trade disruptions from the United States.

With the possibility of U.S. tariffs under the looming shadow of former President Donald Trump's policies, European countries are looking to secure new trade avenues, public contracts, and investment opportunities in Vietnam.

The European Union is already one of Vietnam's top trading partners, and the upcoming trips could pave the way for deeper cooperation in areas like infrastructure development, military supplies, and environmental restoration efforts in the wake of the Vietnam War.