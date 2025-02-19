Europe approves Finnish funding for industrial renewables

HQ

The European Commission has approved a €2.3 billion Finnish initiative aimed at accelerating the transition to a Net Zero economy through industrial decarbonisation and renewable energy investments.

Finland is already a leader in green innovation, with projects ranging from green hydrogen production to capturing carbon dioxide from the air for sustainable aviation fuel and even food production. As an example, P2X Solutions recently launched its commercial operations for green hydrogen at the 20MW Harjavalta production facility.

According to the European Commission, the scheme aligns with European Union State aid rules and reinforces Finland's role as a clean-tech powerhouse. For now, it remains to be seen how swiftly these initiatives will reshape Finland's industrial landscape.