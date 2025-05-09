Europa Universalis V has been unveiled

Paradox Interactive has officially announced Europa Universalis V, the highly anticipated addition to its grand strategy series. Developed by Paradox Tinto over five years, the game takes place between 1337 and 1837, offering players the opportunity to rule hundreds of nations through historical eras.

New features include a detailed population system inspired by Victoria 3, where you have to take into account different social classes with their respective needs and opinions. In addition, the game will feature six different eras, all of which influence your technological and cultural development. The map design has also been significantly improved, with more accurate geography and more nations than before, and for those who are curious, it is already possible to pre-order via the game's Steam page. You can check out the trailer below.

"Challenge your strategic skills over 500 years of history, in Europa Universalis V, the latest version of the celebrated grand strategy game. Master the arts of war, trade, diplomacy and government in the largest and most detailed Europa Universalis game ever. Guide the destiny of any of hundreds of nations and societies in a simulated living world of unparalleled depth and complexity.

"Europa Universalis V builds on the franchise's core concept of developing and advancing nations from around a deeply researched historical world, adding more detailed diplomacy, a more sophisticated economic model, a revised military system and greater logistical depth that will challenge even the most experienced strategy gamers.

"Be Ambitious: Prevail in the greatest strategic challenges of the past. Test your expertise in grand strategic planning on a worldscape larger and more detailed than seen in any previous Paradox Interactive game. Challenge yourself to outdo the most famous rulers of the past, eclipsing their grand accomplishments and building your own vision of a richly detailed globe."

Are you looking forward to Europa Universalis V?