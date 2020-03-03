Europa Universalis IV getting new Emperor expansion

Europe Universalis IV is getting yet another expansion, with the folks over at Paradox getting in touch to let us know about Emporer, an update with its sights firmly fixed on spicing up play around the Holy Roman Empire.

There's a trailer below that teases the content, which includes new options for The Vatican, a new system built around the Holy Roman Empire, the Hussite faith, revised revolution and rebellion mechanics, and more than 20 new unique missions.

We're not sure yet when the new content will land but when it does, as per, there'll also be a free update for the base game, adding some features including a redrawn map of western and central Europe, new ideas, and "a host of other major changes."