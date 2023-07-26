Europa Universalis fans"want something new, but like what they have"

HQ

Sonia Linares came from an extended track record at EA to join Paradox Interactive as the publisher opened up its seventh studio in the form of Paradox Tinto in 2020. At Gamelab 2023 we looked back at the company's trajectory with the head of operations in the video below.

"We actually are working on a new DLC", Linares recalls about the new content being created in Sitges. "So there's so little I can tell you because we want to keep the hype and the secrecy until more things are settled."

"But yeah, it's going to come up soon, hopefully", she continues. "This year we also have the 10th anniversary of Europa Universalis IV. So there's going to be a lot of marketing activities, hopefully, as well".

With such a long-running effort, we then asked Linares how do they keep the community engaged for so many years and how often are they asked to release a full new entry, which would of course mean Europa Universalis V.

"I mean, the audience and the fans are quite divided", she explains. "Some people, for years they've been asking for more and new iterations of Europa Universalis 4. And they keep asking. Some others, they know that when a game goes out, it's not fully built in the sense that you cannot compare it to a game that has been 10 years in development, right? So the audience and the fans are a little bit torn. They want something new, but they like what they have. So I must say that I have zero credit on keeping the community engaged. That's all on the content designers, the game director [Johan Andersson] and the rest of the team that does an amazing job".

In fact, Europa Universalis IV has been getting "like two DLCs per year and fans are really, really happy" since the studio settled in Sitges. For more on the company beachside culture and the team's size and structure, play the full video above.