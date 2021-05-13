Europa Universalis 4 game director gives apology for low quality of recent releases

You're watching Advertisements

Europa Universalis 4 has had a particularly bad run these past few months, with the most recent mark being the Leviathan expansion, which has been slammed on the Steam review ratings, with the game now currently sitting with a measly 7% positive reviews.

With this fan response, Johan Andersson, the game director for Europa Universalis 4 and the studio manager at Paradox Tinto has recently released a statement on the Paradox forums, apologising to the community for the disappointing recent releases.

"Leviathan was one of the worst releases we have had, and follows a long trail of low quality releases starting back with Golden Century for EU4," said Anderssen. "As the Studio Manager and Game Director, at the end of the day, this is my responsibility, so I have to apologize for this. This is entirely my fault."

Anderssen has mentioned that he should have delayed the launch of Leviathan, and that they "should have announced a break in the development of EU4 after the Emperor release, until we had a team ready to start designing and working early in 2021."

With this being said, Anderssen also announced that the plans for EU4 has changed, and that the developer is "accelerating" its production of patches to fix legacy bugs. The next is set to be arriving this week, with more set "to release either at the end of may or early june" with plans for "several more patches for the rest of the year."