Europa League table: The teams confirmed as qualified and eliminated after penultimate matchday

Europa League is close to completing its League Phase. Only one matchday remains, next Thursday at 21:00 CET, and we already know teams confirmed as eliminated, and teams confirmed for either the round of 16 or the knockout phase play-offs. However, there are also many teams who have chances to qualify, but could also be eliminated next week...

Europa League works the same way as Champions League: after an eight-match league, teams in the top 8 get direct qualification for the round of 16. Teams between 9 and 24 will play a knockout, two-legged playoff, to enter the round of 16. Teams 25 and below are eliminated.

After seven matchdays, this is how the Europa League table looks like:



Lazio

Eintracht Frankfurt

Athletic Bilbao

Manchester United

Lyon

Tottenham Hotspur

Anderlecht

FCSB

Galatasaray

Bodo/Glimt

FC Viktoria Plzen

Olympiakos FC

Rangers

AZ Alkmaar

Union Saint-Gilloise

Ajax

PAOK Salonika

Real Sociedad

FC Midtjylland

IF Elfsborg

Roma

Ferencvaros

Fenerbahce

Besiktas

FC Porto

FC Twente

Braga

TSG Hoffenheim

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Rigas Futbola Skola

Slavia Prague

Malmo FF

Ludogorets

Qarabag FK

Nice

Dynamo Kiev



Teams confirmed qualified and eliminated for Europa League

Thanks to a near perfect streak, Lazio (6 wins and 1 draw) is the only team that has secured its place in the round of 16, without the need to play the play-off, with 19 points. Other, like Frankfurt, Athletic Bilbao, Lyon and Manchester United, who earned a late victory yesterday, have also high chances of securing their place in the top 8, but nothing is certain.

There are, however, fifteen teams that have confirmed their place at the top 8 or at least the top 24, meaning their survival for the next round is safe: Anderlecht, Athletic Club, AZ Alkmaar, Bodø/Glimt, Eintracht Frankfurt, FCSB, Galatasaray, Lyon, Manchester United, Olympiacos, Rangers, Tottenham, Union SG, Viktoria Plzeň.

Teams that need to secure their survival next week:

And with seven eliminated teams (Dynamo Kyiv, Ludogorets, Malmö, Nice, Qarabağ, RFS, Slavia Praha) that means that there are still teams, those between 16th place and the 29th place, that will fight for survival next Thursday: 9 available spots and 15 teams fighting for them...

16. Ajax - 10 points

17. PAOK Salonika - 10 points

18. Real Sociedad - 10 points

19. FC Midtjylland - 10 points

20. IF Elfsborg - 10 points

21. Roma - 9 points

22. Ferencvaros - 9 points

23. Fenerbahce - 9 points

24. Besiktas - 9 points

---Elimination---

25. FC Porto - 8 points

26. FC Twente - 7 points

27. Braga - 7 points

28. TSG Hoffenheim - 6 points

29. Maccabi Tel Aviv - 6 points

The final matchday will take place on Thursday, January 30: all games will take place at the same time, 21:00 CET, 20:00 British time.