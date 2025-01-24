Europa League table, teams confirmed qualified and eliminated after penultimate matchday

Europa League is close to complete its League Phase. Only one matchday remains, next Thursday at 21:00 CET, and we already know teams confirmed as eliminated, and teams confirmed for either the round of 16 or the knockout phase play-offs. However, there are also many teams who have chances to qualify, but could also be eliminated next week...
Europa League works the same way as Champions League: after a eight-match league, teams in the top 8 get direct qualification for the round of 16. Teams between 9 and 24 will play a knockout, two-legged playoff, to enter the round of 16. Teams 25 or below are eliminated.
After seven matchdays, this is how the Europa League table looks like:
Thanks to a near perfect streak, Lazio (6 wins and 1 draw) is the only team that has secured its place in the round of 16, without the need to play the play-off, with 19 points. Other, like Frankfurt, Athletic Bilbao, Luon and Manchester United, who earned a late victory yesterday, have also high chances of securing their place in the top 8, but nothing is certain.
There are, however, fifteen teams that have confirmed their place at the top 8 or at least the top 24, meaning their survival for the next round is safe: Anderlecht, Athletic Club, AZ Alkmaar, Bodø/Glimt, Eintracht Frankfurt, FCSB, Galatasaray, Lyon, Manchester United, Olympiacos, Rangers, Tottenham, Union SG, Viktoria Plzeň.
And with seven eliminated teams (Dynamo Kyiv, Ludogorets, Malmö, Nice, Qarabağ, RFS, Slavia Praha) that means that there are still fd teams, those between 16th place and the 29th place, that will fight for survival next thursday: 9 available spots and 15 teams fighting for them...
16. Ajax - 10 points
17. PAOK Salonika - 10 points
18. Real Sociedad - 10 points
19. FC Midtjylland - 10 points
20. IF Elfsborg - 10 points
21. Roma - 9 points
22. Ferencvaros - 9 points
23. Fenerbahce - 9 points
24. Besiktas - 9 points
---Elimination---
25. FC Porto - 8 points
26. FC Twente - 7 points
27. Braga - 7 points
28. TSG Hoffenheim - 6 points
29. Maccabi Tel Aviv - 6 points
The final matchday will take place on Thursday, January 30: all games will take place at the same time, 21:00 CET, 20:00 British time.